HBO Programming President Says Arya Stark ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Is Not Happening

Game of Thrones is done, and fans who were hoping to get a spinoff following the heroine of Winterfell, Arya Stark, and her adventures west of Westeros to make up for the season they didn’t like will find the following news troubling. HBO Programming President Casey Bloys stabbed GoT fans through the heart like Jon did his bat sh*t, crazy dragon-riding auntie, when he shut down all hope of a Masie Williams-led GoT spinoff show revolving around her character and any other sequels.

Despite many fans wishing for an Arya Stark spinoff, Bloys — speaking with The Hollywood Reporter — threw that idea in the trash like that ridiculous petition fans signed. Not beating around the bush, he basically says hell no it’s not happening and that he wants Game of Thrones to be its own entity, closing the chapter on “A Song of Ice and Fire.” At least in television form, that is.

“Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing,” Bloys said. “I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and re-do the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

While he confirmed no sequels are coming, he did acknowledge there are three Game of Thrones prequel shows on the way. As for the criticism for the show’s “hated” finale, he had this to say:

“I think that your TV critic, Tim Goodman, did a pretty good job of summing up the situation, which is there’s no way for the guys to have landed this plane in a way that would have made everybody happy and they’re not out to make everybody happy. I think they did a beautiful job,” he said. “You just have to accept that not everybody is going to agree with the choices. I’m paraphrasing Tim, but basically for a show this big and this epic and this sprawling, they [creators/showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] have to make choices. What’s great about the show is it made people feel a lot of things — positive and negative. A lot of people had invested in characters and hoped for certain things and wanted to see certain twists. There’s probably a little bit of mourning going on that the show is over. I get it, I understand it: It’s a big show and people really invested a lot in it — and that says a lot about what the show did. People really cared about it.”

This faithful Throner agrees with Bloys that no matter how you cut it, someone would have complained. Despite all of the constant complaints about the final season, Game of Thrones still managed to break records, with the series finale becoming HBO‘s most-watched episode ever.

