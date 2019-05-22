Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Eric Holder Indicted

Eric Holder, the man who brazenly gunned down beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle in broad day light, was indicted on six-counts of charges including, of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.

Holder and Hussle got into an argument earlier in the day then came back to shoot to the beloved Crenshaw rapper, LAPD chief Michel Moore confirmed in a press conference.

Holder pleaded “not guilty” to charges but the case will head straight to trial after being presented to a grand jury. Chris Darden, who famously worked on the O.J. trial, stepped down as his attorney after his family received death threats.

Holder is being held on $$6.53 million bail. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 18.

In other news, Samantha Smith, Hussle’s sister, was granted custody of his 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. Emani has been staying with Samantha since Hussle’s death. The mother, Tanisha Foster, was seen crying as she left court. There is a warrant out for Foster related to a 2017 DUI incident.

