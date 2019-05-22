Entertainment
This Is The One Thing Jessie Reyez Can’t Live Without [Video]

We bet you can't guess the answer.

TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Jessie Reyez wears her heart on her sleeve and it’s not hard to tell why (Is that a Toronto thing or something?). It keeps her connected to her craft, allowing to pen and record music that’s tangible.

On a recent visit to Baltimore, the singer sat down with 92Q’s The Ko-Show to tell Persia Nicole the tea on her debut album, craziest thing to ever happen to her while on tour, plus the one thing she can’t live without.

Press play below. 

