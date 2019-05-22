Ice Cube’s New BIG3 Theme Song is Fire!

It’s not easy to span 40 years of hip hop and remain relevant, but when you’re a boss you tend to be able to stay pretty much relevant in whatever you want.

Case and point, Ice Cube, who not only started and owns the BIG3, but also just curated the theme song for their newest season.

And it’s fire!

Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league is starting its third season on June 22. With the first game quickly approaching, Cube is going into promo mode with a new theme song for season three.

“It’s time for #BIG3Season3,” he wrote on Instagram. “Had to add a few bars to the theme song with all we got going on. Watch the BIG3 Saturdays and Sundays starting June 22 LIVE ON @CBStv and @CBSSports.”

