PNB Rock really, really likes girls and he not only put his feelings on wax with his Lil Skies assisted banger “I Like Girls,” but it’s also clear in his latest Instagram posts.

The self-proclaimed Trapstar Turnt Popstar stopped by 92Q to chat about his number one album, falling in love with his daughter and new bae and how he even got his stage name in the first place.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

PNB Rock on How He Got His Name & Being Truly In Love for the 1st Time was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 96.3: