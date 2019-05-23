Psalm West Already Has His Own Business

Well obviously the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Psalm may only be a couple weeks old but he’s ready to secure the bag!

via TMZ

Kim Kardashian filed for trademark protection under her company so Psalm’s name can be used for hair accessories, including barrettes, bands, bows, clips, ties, ornaments, pins, scrunchies, chopsticks, twisters and wraps.

The legal docs also include hair extensions and ornamental novelty pins.

And, it goes on … entertainment services, personal appearances, skin care, probiotic supplements, toy figures and doll accessories, computer software, clothing, baby bottles, furniture, strollers, beverageware, swaddling blankets … and on and on.

As long as we’re talking … skin moisturizers, lotions, creams, bubble bath, fragrances, body powders, shower gels, body oils, skin serums, nail polish, nail polish remover, nail care preparations … and on and on.

Okay … there’s more — puppets, puzzles, toy jewelry, toy cameras, toy food, bath toys, baby gyms, playground balls, electronic action toys, baby bouncers, baby changing tables, baby walkers, pillows, mirrors, cushions, picture frames and playpens.

We forgot to mention baby carriers, cosmetic bags, toiletry cases, duffle bags, umbrellas, clocks, watches, key chains, calendars, books, photo albums, stationery, stickers, writing utensils and collectible trading cards.

