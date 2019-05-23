Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested For Assault On Dad Kevin Hunter Sr.

Now this is getting bad. Wendy’s son and her soon to ex husband and his father got into a physical fight.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Wendy’s son, Kevin, was arrested for assault. Now it makes sense why Kevin Sr. said he was not interested in pursuing the matter legally.

Kevin Hunter tells TMZ, “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.”

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Jr., got in a fight early Wednesday morning and police were called … sources tell TMZ.

We’re told the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ, Wendy took 18-year-old Kevin Jr. to the home … he was there to pick something up. Wendy left and was coming back a short time later to pick him up.

We’re told Kevin Jr. did not know his dad was in the house, but we’re told everything was cool between them and they ended up going to a store together just after midnight.

We’re told … in the store parking lot, they got into an argument over Kevin’s demand for spousal support. Kevin Sr. then launched and claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” their son against him.

