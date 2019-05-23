Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested For Assault On Dad Kevin Hunter Sr.

Leave a comment
Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Now this is getting bad.  Wendy’s son and her soon to ex husband and his father got into a physical fight.

via:TMZ

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Wendy’s son, Kevin, was arrested for assault. Now it makes sense why Kevin Sr. said he was not interested in pursuing the matter legally.

Kevin Hunter tells TMZ, “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear.”

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Jr., got in a fight early Wednesday morning and police were called … sources tell TMZ.

We’re told the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ, Wendy took 18-year-old Kevin Jr. to the home … he was there to pick something up. Wendy left and was coming back a short time later to pick him up.

We’re told Kevin Jr. did not know his dad was in the house, but we’re told everything was cool between them and they ended up going to a store together just after midnight.

We’re told … in the store parking lot, they got into an argument over Kevin’s demand for spousal support. Kevin Sr. then launched and claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” their son against him.

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband

15 photos Launch gallery

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband

Continue reading Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband

[caption id="attachment_2853070" align="alignleft" width="920"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. According to Page Six, both Williams’ attorney and a separate source confirmed the news. Apparently, Williams served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m. Also, the talk show host wasn’t wearing her ring on today’s show. Guess that $40,000 watch upgrade Hunter gave her last week wasn’t enough to keep her around. https://twitter.com/UrbanBelleMag/status/1116396965103919109 And while last month Williams said on her show that she was “very much in love with my husband” and that her ring “ain’t going anywhere,” she is definitely singing a different tune. As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral. Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse. Sources told the New York Post in the past that employees claimed they heard the two fighting and that Williams would hide in her office to avoid seeing him. “She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern told the newspaper. “You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on.” Well, here’s what we know: We are elated for Wendy, and while we know it will be hard in the beginning, she truly deserves real love, fidelity and happiness. This, is the much-needed step in that direction. Black Twitter rejoiced this news:

Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested For Assault On Dad Kevin Hunter Sr. was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close