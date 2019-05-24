Not so fast…Cardi says she’s not focused on TV for now.

via: TheShaderoom

The rapper took to Twitter to clarify that she actually isn’t working on the show — just trademarking the name for drinks.

“No I’m not doing a tv show. I’m just trade marking different drinks name,” she wrote Thursday night. “TMZ gets one piece of information and put legs and feet on that bitch!”

And there you have it!

FALSE ALARM: Cardi B Says She’s NOT Making A TV Show was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

