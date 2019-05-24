Remy Ma Facing FOUR Charges In Alleged Assault Case

Remy Ma is now facing some serious charges with this assault case.

via TMZ

Prosecutors filed 4 charges against the rapper Friday — 2 counts of assault in the third degree, 1 count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and 1 count of harassment in the second degree … all of which are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident in April, in which Remy allegedly punched the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star in the right eye while backstage at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza in NYC. She was initially booked for misdemeanor assault after turning herself in … but prosecutors have now made the multiple charges official.

Here’s what’s interesting … Remy’s attorney, Dawn Florio, tells TMZ that prosecutors have updated the time in which they claim the attack went down, from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM. We’re told they have video of Remy arriving at the venue around that time, but it doesn’t show the alleged attack.

