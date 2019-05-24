We all know Black Tony has a hard time keeping a job, so DJ Mr. King and Cece decided to help him out and set him up with an interview at Walgreens.
Black Tony thinks a pharmacy job will be perfect for him since he already has a job at the trap house, but we all know it ain’t that simple. Black Tony needs to work on his interview skills so DJ Mr. King and Cece help him get ready so he can make a good impression.
Black Tony Preps for his Walgreens Interview was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com
