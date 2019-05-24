Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Black Tony Preps for his Walgreens Interview

Leave a comment
Black Tony in Columbus

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

We all know Black Tony has a hard time keeping a job, so DJ Mr. King and Cece decided to help him out and set him up with an interview at Walgreens.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Black Tony thinks a pharmacy job will be perfect for him since he already has a job at the trap house, but we all know it ain’t that simple.  Black Tony needs to work on his interview skills so DJ Mr. King and Cece help him get ready so he can make a good impression.

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes: 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

63 photos Launch gallery

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes: 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes: 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes: 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

RELATED STORY:  Black Tony Becomes a Taxi Driver

RELATED STORY:  Black Tony Announces That He is Pregnant

Black Tony Preps for his Walgreens Interview was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close