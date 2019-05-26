The lyric on DaBaby‘s fast-rising single “Suge” goes as follows: “You disrespect me and I’ll beat your ass up / All in front of your potnas and children.” Well, one Carolina rapper found out the hard way.

The rapper, who for the sake of this report shall not be named (because DaBaby does it for us), jumps on Instagram to poke and prod at DaBaby inside of a Charlotte area mall. The backstory behind the two? Said rapper had been trolling the Baby On Baby rapper on Instagram, to the point where DaBaby told him to pull up, we can fight on IG Live if you want it.

He was bothering Dababy since February… He told him he was going to beat his ass, now here we are.. pic.twitter.com/ki2msIMgRT — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 26, 2019

Which brings us to today. Let’s just say ol’ buddy kinda asked for it. To the point where he wound up bloody with his pants around his ankles post-fight.

He attempted to clarify what happened and that he got jumped by security but those who also were in the Louis Vuitton store disputed those claims.

Bruh on the internet saying DaBaby security jumped him. No sir. Baby ain’t have no security. He walked right past me. It was just him & buddy in the Bulls jersey. https://t.co/y7XbETDKvF pic.twitter.com/9koANC3SJt — ant. (@anthony_dion) May 26, 2019

And of course, he got ROASTED over this attempt of clout chasing. J. Prince told people to not let IG become their OG — otherwise, things like this happen.

this screenshot was too perfect to not make it into a mixtape cover pic.twitter.com/fBl8SEsZc4 — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) May 26, 2019

Da Baby knocked that man out of his britches without even putting his phone down and I… actually gotta applaud it. Listen, stop testing famous people for clout. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) May 26, 2019

See social media light the clout chasing rapper up just for attempting it with DaBaby.

DaBaby Blesses Clout Chasing Rapper With A Bojangles Worthy Two-Piece Fade [VIDEO] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

