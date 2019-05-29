Whewww Chile: Lamar Odom Is Spilling It ALL

The saying goes “the truth shall set you free” and it seems like Lamar is doing exactly that. Freeing himself of his past trauma, hurt, drug abuse, and demons.

Odom made an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ where he shared more details of his memoir ‘Darkness to Light’.

Where he shared how he threatened to kill, then wife, Khloe Kardashian.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @RealLamarOdom talks to @JujuChangABC about his struggle with addiction, “I was professional at hiding it, Khloe didn’t know for a long time.” https://t.co/BizGWeovoe pic.twitter.com/dge7Rm7fkV — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 28, 2019

“In the book, he said Khloe became “concerned” after he wouldn’t come out of his “man cave.” Instead of calling the police, she called one of his friends and said he was “acting crazy” and “hallucinating.” High on coke and ecstasy, Odom was beyond paranoid, and starting making holes in the walls, believing there were microphones hidden.

When Khloe eventually came down again and knocked on the door, Odom said, “I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her.” He screamed at her, “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”

He went on to call the incident a “new low in our relationship” and “the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments…” – love b Scott

