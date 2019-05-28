Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges

Iggy Azalea has deactivated all social media after nude photos of the rapper were leaked.

The photos were outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia cover shoot. She was told no fully topless photos of her would make the final cut.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the photographer at that shoot confirmed his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission. He also said there’s an investigation underway, promising the culprit will be prosecuted.

Iggy has also said she plans on pressing charges.

Iggy Azalea releases statement following the deactivation of her social media accounts after GQ photoshoot topless outtakes leaked. She states that a lot of women have done this topless shoot but it never gets released and she will keep her accounts deactivated for now. pic.twitter.com/NfEmjw7TJ0 — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@Pop_Alarms) May 27, 2019

Source: TMZ

was originally published on 92q.com

