A classic man indeed. Andre 3000 is one that cannot be duplicated. Let it be known, that I will be listening to ‘The Love Below’ in honor of his bday. Can you believe the album dropped in 2003???? Sheesh.

What needs to happen for a new Outkast album to drop in 2019?

I love that Andre 3000 didn’t let gender norms define how he expressed himself via his style/costumes. HBD! He – in the wake of Little Richard, Prince + Busta Rhymes (now, Pharrell) – helped redefine black masculinity in black music. 3Stacks’ freedom set many others free 🙌🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/np1ZDTFtKf — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) May 27, 2019

