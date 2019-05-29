Entertainment
Lamar Odom Says He Threatened To Kill Khloe Kardashian

Lamar is going crazy with this tea he’s spilling… it’s looking like he may need to turn this story into a movie after all.

via: Toofab

In the book, he said Khloe became “concerned” after he wouldn’t come out of his “man cave.” Instead of calling the police, she called one of his friends and said he was “acting crazy” and “hallucinating.” High on coke and ecstasy, Odom was beyond paranoid, and starting making holes in the walls, believing there were microphones hidden.

When Khloe eventually came down again and knocked on the door, Odom said, “I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her.” He screamed at her, “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”

