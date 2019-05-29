National
HomeNational

Koryn Hawthorne Teams Up With Yella Beezy For “Unstoppable” Remix

Leave a comment
Koryn Hawthorne

Source: Publicity / RCA Inspiration

When gospel and mainstream genres collide, it truly speaks to the power of God and his reach.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In her latest release, Koryn Hawthorne orchestrated such with Dallas rapper Yella Beezy for the remix of her chart-topping single, “Unstoppable” – a song that originally featured Lecrae. The song comes from her freshman album also titled the same. 

Naturally, fans are wondering if Hawthorne will bring Yella Beezy on stage to perform the song when she hits the stage for Kirk Franklin’s 26-city “Long Live Love Tour” that kicks off in Texas (that’d be a nice treat, right?). Hawthorne joins the lineup with comedian Travele Judon. 

Check out the remix below:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Koryn Hawthorne

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Koryn Hawthorne Teams Up With Yella Beezy For “Unstoppable” Remix was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close