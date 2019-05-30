Quanell X On Maleah Davis’ Mom: ‘She Knows What Happened’

Maleah Davis’ mom’s biggest supporter, activist Quanell X, is now telling authorities that he believes Brittany Bowens knows what happened to her missing daughter.

“I don’t think she knows where Maleah is, but I do believe she knows what happened,” he told KHOU 11.

Quanell X told the station that Brittany Bowens told him she communicated with Derion Vence, Maleah’s stepfather and suspect in her disappearance. She also reportedly shared details so sensitive, he shared them only with prosecutors.

“(She) said to me when we (were) riding in my car what she believed really happened to Maleah,” he said. “At that point, I knew what needed to be done. So I arranged to meet as quickly as I could with investigators at the highest level of this case and shared everything that we had learned and discovered.”

Quanell X told the Houston news station that after just two days on the job, he saw red flags. The activist claimed sources in Bowens’ family told him troubling details about Maleah’s care.

“Ain’t no way in hell a parent with common sense would have handled this entire situation the way Brittany handled this entire situation,” Quanell X said.

He claims that Bowens behaved differently in private than she did in front of the camera. To the public she was an emotional mother.

In private he says, “there was not a lot of tears,” he continued. “She was always calm, fluid, clear. Now whenever there was a public thing, she would always break down.”

He claims he hung around in hopes to get information that the police could not.

KHOU 11 attempted to speak with Bowens but she did not respond.

Quanell X did tell prosecutors about Bowens’ words, behavior and shared his suspicions, law enforcement sources confirmed. However, authorities are still vetting the information.

The activist does not believe Bowens knows where to find Maleah. However, he is bothered by other details she shared with him.

