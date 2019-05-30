50 Cent Is Back On Trash; Claims Rotimi Owes Him $300,000

Why is 50 cent so petty? Now he’s claiming his Power co-star Rotimi owes him money.

via TheShaderoom

It looks like 50 Cent is back at it again when it comes to collecting the money he is owed. This time around he is claiming that Rotimi has to pay up and he wants the money by Monday. As many of you know 50 and Rotimi star opposite of each other on the Starz hit series “Power.”

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to claim that Rotimi owes him, and Rotimi quickly responded and said he doesn’t owe 50 anything. “It’s crazy when you start to get to a level of success and people wanna start coming at you,” said Rotimi.

