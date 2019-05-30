Entertainment
Documents in the Jussie Smollett Case Have Now Been Released

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

The ‘Empire’ co-star was initially “charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct” in regards to his hate crime earlier this year before they were all dismissed.

 

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released hundreds of documents relating to the Jussie Smollett case.

Police said the files include 460-plus pages of case reports, arrest files and supplementary files. You can read them below:

Police said they are working on releasing additional materials such as handwritten detective notes, subpoena records and surveillance videos. They say they hope to have that completed in the coming weeks.

 

Article Courtesy of WGN-TV Chicago

First Picture Courtesy of Joseph Marzullo and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Chicago Tribune and Getty Images

[caption id="attachment_800226" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] Those MAGA attackers didn’t know who they were f*cking with. Fans and stars have been rallying in support of actor Jussie Smollett after news broke of the heinous, homophobic and racially motivated assault he endured in Chicago.  Smollett was reportedly beaten in Chicago by two masked men who also wrapped a rope around his neck, doused him with a chemical liquid and allegedly shouted homophobic slurs and that “this is MAGA country.” Some of the stars expressing support for Smollet, as well as anger that his attack even happened, include actors Chadwick Boseman, Niecy Nash and Kerry Washington, Civil Rights activists like Al Sharpton and countless politicians, peers and fans. Lee Daniels, co-creator of Empire which Smollet stars in, offered a profound reaction on IG (see below). See more of the reactions in the gallery. https://www.instagram.com/p/BtOrBBmH6GK/

