Documents in the Jussie Smollett Case Have Now Been Released

The ‘Empire’ co-star was initially “charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct” in regards to his hate crime earlier this year before they were all dismissed.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released hundreds of documents relating to the Jussie Smollett case.

Police said the files include 460-plus pages of case reports, arrest files and supplementary files. You can read them below:

Police said they are working on releasing additional materials such as handwritten detective notes, subpoena records and surveillance videos. They say they hope to have that completed in the coming weeks.

