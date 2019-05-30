New Sex Abuse Charges for R. Kelly

Continue reading Tichina Arnold Gets Dragged For Insinuating That Black Folks Shouldn’t Turn Their Backs On Black Men Like R. Kelly

[caption id="attachment_2955270" align="alignleft" width="944"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Another day, another one of our favorite “aunties” having a hard time holding famous Black men like R. Kelly accountable. Last time it was Taraji P. Henson and Erykah Badu and now it’s Tichina Arnold’s turn to get dragged. See on Thursday morning, the “Martin” actress got some serious side-eye for suggesting that it’s important for Black people to uphold one another up, regardless of their guilt or actions. “*Its disturbing to watch black ppl pounce on other black ppl when they are already down..guilty or not, but when it comes to holding others races accountable for their horrific actions, I hear crickets,” the actress and singer wrote on Twitter. “Check yourself before you wreck yourself. Operate through love & compassion.” https://twitter.com/TichinaArnold/status/1103716753425747968 https://twitter.com/TichinaArnold/status/1103727962992623616 https://twitter.com/TichinaArnold/status/1103740094966652929 While she never mentioned the Pied Piper by name, it can be assumed given all the media coverage he’s received lately along with his 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three minors, that the actress is talking about him. Whatever the case, this way of thinking is what’s truly “disturbing.” Miss me with this love, intention and honestly when you have none for his victims and their families. Most importantly, it’s hard to forgive and want healing for men who refuse to admit their guilt and continue to act a damn fool in public. [protected-iframe id="02efd8deda9f9a2dddcb9a52e17725d3-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/xTiTnGQBF0vfpfPEg8" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Honestly, it’s heartbreaking to continue to watch Black folks, especially Black women, continue to push this narrative that holding a Black man that harms Black women and girls accountable is somehow anti-Black. It’s manipulative, harmful and counterproductive. So is this idea that until we persecute white men like Harvey Weinstein or institutions like the Catholic Church first (which has already been done), we shouldn’t focus so much on the predators within our community. This exact thinking, this protect “Black men by any means of necessary” mantra, is what continues to perpetuate rape culture in Black America and helps cover and protect predators. It also send the message to Black women and girls that their lives and bodies don’t matter, especially if their abusers are Black men. Enough is enough! Thankfully, I’m alone on this one. Black Twitter clapped back and had some choice words for Ms. Pam.