Dwyane Wade Was Introduced To Gabrielle Union With Jackee Harry’s Help: “It Might Have Been Love At First Sight”

We have Jackée Harry to thank for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s love story.

According to the 62-year-old actress, she helped him meet and eventually work his charm on Union years ago.

“I introduced Dwyane Wade to Gabrielle Union,” she told PEOPLE.

When asked if she felt there was chemistry between them, she said she felt it “immediately.”

It was sparks. It was instant,” she said. “I think it might have been love at first sight.”

They weren’t the first big Hollywood couple that Harry helped to get together, though. She also shared in that same interview with PEOPLE that she introduced Whitney Houston to Bobby Brown. Her story was a lot different from the one we know, where Houston and Brown first met at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1989. She claims that she formally introduced them.

“That was at a Harlem Nights party that Eddie Murphy had after the premiere of Harlem Nights. The film,” she said. “We were at the after-party, which was set up like a casino. She was standing there and we were watching somebody play blackjack. She came over and she said, ‘Introduce me to him.’ I said, ‘Who?’ I said, ‘You’re Whitney Houston! You can just go over.’ She says, ‘No. Take me over there.’ I knew Bobby and I took her over there. I said, ‘Bobby, this is Whitney.’”

Now, that didn’t work out all that well, as we know, but for the record, Harry made it clear that she only introduces people when “They ask me,” she doesn’t try and play matchmaker like that. She just so happens to have quite a few connections in Hollywood to make these love connections happen.

As for Union and Wade, while Harry thought it may have been love at first sight, Union told Glamour in 2014 that she was skeptical of him after he showed interest. Despite initial reservations and a bumpy road, we know they now have their happily ever after.

“When I met Dwyane, his “résumé” looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, ‘Let’s have a lasting relationship,’” she said. “Then, after I had a heart-crushing breakup with yet another immature jerk, I thought, it can’t be any worse if I date a fetus. Let’s just see what happens. Turned out he’d been on his own since he was 15. He had wisdom that comes with facing an insane amount of adversity. He’s sweet, funny, honest about his shortcomings. When I put my preconceived notions to the side, I found someone cool.”

