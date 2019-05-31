Less than a week after Meek Mill accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas of discrimination, the hotel is set to publicly apologize to Meek for threatening him with arrest.

Per TMZ, the Cosmo will issue a “significant public apology” that will express regret and accept fault when Meek was told to leave the hotel.

So now there will be no lawsuit by Meek and everyone is putting the incident behind them.

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s attorney, told TMZ earlier this week that the Dreamchasers rapper was seeking “heavy monetary damages” from the hotel for “lying and humiliating” him. “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did,” Tacopina said.

On Saturday, Meek and his friends were going to see DJ Mustard perform at the hotel’s Marquee Nightclub. Upon their arrival, security stopped them and ordered them to leave. They were also threatened with arrest for trespassing if they stepped out of their vehicle and onto hotel grounds.

The hotel maintained that it doesn’t discriminate and would not allow Meek and his crew inside because the club was at capacity, something hotel staff and representatives claim they told Meek before he left to attend the party. Initially, the hotel said they denied him access because he was involved in a previous altercation.

RELATED: Swae Lee Co-Signs Meek Mill’s Cosmopolitan Hotel Beef

RELATED: Philly D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New Trial, In Front Of A New Judge

Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek Mill was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: