Looks like Cardi B is heading back to court again after rejecting a plea deal for assault during her last court appearance.

Cardi is facing misconduct charges and assault after she got into a fight with two bartenders at a strip club in New York.

She would have been given a conditional discharge if she had accepted the deal.

She is on the hook for 2 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one count of assault.

Source: abc13.com

