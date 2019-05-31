Just When We Thought The Jussie Smollett Case Was Over!

Just when you thought we could put a end to the Jussie Smollett case it looks like the Chicago Police aren’t done just yet. Chicago PD has now released documents regrading Jussie’s text message history. The messages show that he did have contact with the two Nigerian brothers and was looking for drugs from them. Then later sending out a message saying, “Might need you on the low. You around to meet up in person?”

Records also show that Smollett would not cooperative with law enforcement by giving over his phone, DNA, and identify the suspects. Whats to happen now? Only time will tell…..

Source: theblaze.com

