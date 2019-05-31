A few weeks Offset was seen out in public by a fan. The fan did what a normal fan would do and pulled out his phone to get video of the rapper. As Offset approached the fans camera he smacked the phone to the ground and cracked the screen.

The fan then went and pressed charges against Offset.

Looks like Offset won’t be facing felony charges!

Him and the fan came up with the agreement to buy him a new phone.

The fan said, ” He never wanted Offset to go to jail, he just wanted the rapper to buy him a new phone.’

Source:

Also On Hot 96.3: