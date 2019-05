SZA did a Q & A on Twitter and may have leaked that new music is on the way!

A fan asked about her single ‘Brace Urself’

She responded that she is shooting the video for the single soon so that means she could be releasing the full song soon as well.

She gave fans a 30 second clip of the song back in December but nothing since then. Excited to see what SZA has up her sleeve!

Source: rap-up.com

