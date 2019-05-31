Cardi B Back In Court; Could Face Stiffer Charges

Cardi is still dealing with drama from that strip club fight SMH

via TMZ

Cardi B‘s strip club beatdown case just got way more serious for her — potentially, anyway — because of a grand jury … a sign prosecutors want her to face stiffer charges.

The rapper was decked out in pink as she arrived Friday at the courthouse in Queens. Inside the court, the judge revealed Cardi’s case is now being heard by a grand jury. That’s a big deal because she was only facing misdemeanors — for assault and reckless endangerment — but with a grand jury on the case, the charges could be upgraded.

Prosecutors tell TMZ … they decided to present the case to a grand jury after “further investigation.” They would not say what was uncovered during the investigation.

