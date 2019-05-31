WAIT WHAT?!: Drake Got His Massive “Air Drake”Jet FOR FREE!

Drake just keeps winning!
via TMZ
Drake should have plenty of cash available to stock his massive new jet with the finest champagne … because he didn’t pay a dime for it.
TMZ’s learned the rapper got his custom OVO jet dubbed “Air Drake” for FREE … because the Canada-based airline that made it, Cargojet, believes it’ll more than pay for itself in publicity as a high-profile traveling billboard with one of the biggest rappers in the world.
The 767 jet retails for up to $200 MILLION, and all Champagne Papi has to do is use it to travel around the world and take photographs flaunting it. Fortunately for Drake … that’s right up his alley.
