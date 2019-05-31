National
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Had Tons Of Guns In Their Home, According To Report

More questions surround Abel and Ola Osundairo.

The city of Chicago is still hungry for Jussie Smollett. Therefore, a judge ruled to unseal the documents in his case — however, it’s only the documents from the perspective of the corrupt Chicago Police Department. One revelation is that the home of the Osundairo brothers was packed with drugs and guns.

TMZ reports they had a vault of guns that included the following:

— a hipoint model C9, 9MM caliber semi-auto pistol

— 9MM caliber magazine with live rounds

— 45ACP caliber magazines

— Boxes labeled Remington 22 Rounds

— a box labeled Hornady 00 buck shotgun shells

No wonder on what these guns were for or if the guns were legal.

The site also says, “They found a paper packet containing 2 small plastic bags with white powder, but there are no specifics about what that white substance was.” The report also claimed that one of the brothers sold weed to the “Empire” actor but this was already reported back in February.

Abel and Ola, who have never commented publicly on their involvement in the case, reportedly have not been able to land an agent since the Smollett case went public. Originally, their fitness training business was skyrocketing but “many of their potential clients turned out to be feigning interest in getting in shape and were really looking to get details on Jussie’s case.”

Other damning information about the brothers has surfaced in April. It was reported that Olabinjo Osundairo was charged with attempted murder in 2011. He reportedly reached a plea deal “with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery; he was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $674 fine.”

As for Smollett, his career has also taken a hit. He is no longer being considered to play the lead role in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out,” which is about a mixed-race baseball player. The role supposedly went to Jesse Williams. There have also been several reports that he will no longer be on “Empire” but his contract is still in place.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Smollett has maintained his innocence.

Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Had Tons Of Guns In Their Home, According To Report was originally published on newsone.com

