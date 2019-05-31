MadGibbs (Freddie Gibbs and Madlib) Announce ‘Bandana’ Release Date, Share Artwork + Video For ‘Crime Pays’

The long-awaited follow-up to Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s Piñata have a release date.

After months of teasing with the singles “Flat Tummy Tea” and “Bandana,” the duo’s second collaborative album in almost five years, Bandana, will be unveiled on June 28. Releasing via Keep Cool/RCA and Madlib Invazion/ESGN, the album will feature a litany of guests, including Pusha T, Killer Mike, Yasiin Bey, and Black Thought.

Gibbs and Madlib would pair up for their critically-acclaimed Piñata in 2014, with fans clamoring for more between the two. The piercing, direct lyricism of Gibbs combined with the slick crate-digging chops of Madlib’s production developed impressive chemistry between the cult favorites.

“I want him to take me to different levels of making music that I never knew I could unlock,” Gibbs told Complex. “It’s a certain way you gotta attack these beats. If anybody could rap ’em, then everybody would be doing it.”

Initial Bandana talks would begin in 2016, with Madlib revealing that the two would work together again.

Gibbs had a productive, but lowkey 2018, releasing Freddie with Kenny Beats and another collaboration record with Curren$y and The Alchemist, Fetti, towards the end of the year. Madlib would work sporadically over the past few years, with his last full-length being 2015’s Bad Neighbor, a collaboration project with Los Angeles emcees Blu and M.E.D.

MadGibbs also shared the artwork to the album and the Nick Walker-directed video for a new song, “Crime Pays,” which both can be viewed below.

Newbury Comics Exclusive Vinyl:

Freddie Gibbs & Madib

Bandana

Highlighter Yellow Vinyl

Limited Edition of 500 pieces

Out on 7/26/19https://t.co/pEXWKch0BO pic.twitter.com/y3QWZIbibi — Newbury Comics (@newburycomics) May 30, 2019

