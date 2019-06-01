Everything to Know About Rihanna’s New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection

Sheen, sheer and summer ready: Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty line has arrived just in time for summer…and it’s hot.

The songstress and fashion mogul announced the new collection on Instagram Friday, teasing the drop with a steamy photo of herself sitting in a chair rocking the gold Glissenettes cutout bodysuit from the line, along with matching gold sheer stockings and gold metallic stiletto heels.

“New Savage drops tomorrow, sis. This bodysuit will have you serving a whole sheen and sheer mood,” the brand captioned the post. “That’s right — new Savage pieces will be ready for your wardrobe on June 1!”

As we waited with bated breaths for midnight to hit, the collection appeared, and we got our entire lives.

Take a peek at everything you need to know about the new Savage x Fenty lingerie collection!

