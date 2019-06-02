Love & Hip Hop Couple Separated

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s Lyrica Anderson and A1 have reportedly separated. It’s been rumored Lyrica has moved out of their home. Now mind you they just renewed their vows and welcomed a baby boy into the world last year. It was shown last season after Lyrica was accused of having an affair with castmate Safari. Fast forward to last month when chatter started circulating about A1 having inappropriate relationship with a new cast member Summer Bunni.

That names sound familiar right?

If not, let me refresh your memory she’s the woman that allegedly slept with Offset. This season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood gone be real good!

Also On Hot 96.3: