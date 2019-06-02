Netflix’s New Mini Series : When They See Us!

Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’, based on the story of “The Central Park Five”. Director Ava DuVernay brought this story to life in a mini-series about what happen to these young men.

Back in 1989 5 teenagers were arrested for the crime of rape and assault of a white female jogger. They were found guilty and convicted based partly on police-coerced confessions, and each spent between six and 13-plus years in prison for charges including attempted murder, rape and assault.

The men maintained their innocence throughout the case, trial and prison terms, and all were exonerated after Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and serial rapist, confessed to the crime in 2002. In 2014, they were awarded a $41 million settlement, though the City of New York denied any wrongdoing.

If you haven’t watched it but it on your list cause it is AMAZING. But fair warning, you may be triggered.

