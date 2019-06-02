Sephora Stores Closing For One Day

Sephora Stores Will Be Closing For One Day Of Inclusion Workshops For Employees Following Incident With SZA. The makeup retailer announced that it will be closing its shops on June 5. The brand took to Facebook saying: “Every Sephora store, distributions center, and corporate office in the US will host inclusion workshops for our employees. These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen.” Sza isn’t the first to be racially profiled at Sephora.

There has been many videos surface on social media how Sephora employees interact with people of color and/or customers being rude to employees of color. An innocent happen with a former employee at a local Sephora right here in Indianapolis.

Listen to the Clip below.

