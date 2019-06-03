Pools Open For Summer!

Indy Parks and Recreation offers 18 staffed aquatic centers/pools and 21 free public spray grounds. You can find pool locations and schedules below. Currently, our indoor pools are available for residents and visitors. Outdoor pools and spray grounds open in May and June 2019.

Indy Parks also provides summer job opportunities and other seasonal positions, including about 300 lifeguard jobs.

For more information about Indy Parks, its 211 parks, trails, rentals, classes and programs, visit Indy Parks.

Pool & Spray Ground locations and hours

Spray Grounds

Spray Grounds are open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., May – September.

For more information on spray grounds, click here.

Andrew Ramsey Park 310 W 42nd St 327-7180

Bel-Aire Park 2901 Morrisville Road 327-7375

Bertha Ross Park 3700 N Clifton Ave 327-7190

Bowman Park 3600 Auburn Rd 327-7806

Carson Park 5400 S High School Rd 327-7390

Christian Park 4125 English Ave 327-7163

Clayton LaSalle Park 401 S LaSalle St 327-7163

Dan Wakefield Park 6051 N Broadway St 327-7099

Grassy Creek Park 10510 E 30th Street 327-7162

Haughville Park 520 N Belleview Pl 327-7806

Holliday Park 6363 Spring Mill Dr. 327-7180

Jake Greene Park 1700 Franklin Rd 327-7180

Municipal Gardens 1831 N Lafayette Rd 327-7190

Riverwood Park 7201 Crittenden Ave 327-4553

Stout Field Park 3820 W Bradbury Rd 327-7806

Tarkington Park *Hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 45 W 40th Street 327-7037

Wes Montgomery Park 3400 N. Hawthorne Ln 327-7192

Wildwood Park 8100 Southeastern Ave 862-6876

Pools

See the current pool schedule here.

*Indy Island Aquatic Center will be temporarily closed May 20-November 2019. The pool is being remodeled and will soon feature new slides, colorful play features, and more.

Pool Programs and Special Events

Swim Lessons (Group and Private): Parent & Me (6 months-4 years), Pre-School Children (3-6 years), Youth (5 and older) and Adults

(Group and Private): Apply for Swimming Scholarships : Financial Aid to assist w/program registration costs for youth swimmers. Contact Customer Service at (317) 327-PARK for more details.

: Make A Splash – June 14 First 3 hours of open swim. Participate in the daily water safety lesson to swim for free on that day.

Operation Water Safety at Riverside Park Pool Every Sunday at Riverside Pool from Noon-3pm come participate in a water safety lesson and stay to swim for free that day.

Operation Water Safety at Douglass Park Pool Every Saturday at Douglass Pool from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. come participate in a water safety lesson and stay to swim for free that day.

Family Fun Nights 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Broad Ripple Park Pool: 6/7, 7/5, 8/2 Brookside Park Pool: 7/24 Douglass Park Pool: 6/19, 7/10 Riverside Park Pool: 6/18, 7/16 Willard Park Pool: 7/6



Also On Hot 96.3: