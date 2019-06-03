There are no words.

Well honestly, I could think of a few, but I enjoy my job so I’ll keep them to myself.

Sometimes you hear about certain situations that occur throughout the world, and you just sit back and think like, ‘Wow! How could anyone be so stupid!’.

Check out this story that broke over the weekend and let us know what you think.

Via | HotNewHipHop

The New York teacher has been placed on leave.

There are some things that should just never happen and this is one of them. According to a report by WWNY 7 News , an elementary school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after instructing students to conduct a mock slave auction. A mother of one of the children involved in the class exercise has spoken out about just how problematic the situation was. “He and another African American child were put up in the middle of the class and told they were now slaves,” said Nicole Dayes about her 10-year-old son. READ MORE

Elementary Teacher Allegedly Held Mock Slave Auction With Black Students was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: