After bragging, what’s better than one billionaire – Jay-Z officially is one.

According to Forbes, the rapper and mogul’s mass fortune “conservatively totals $1 billion” taking into account the brands that he helped build or co-built (the clothing brand Rocawear which he sold for $204 million in 2007); D’Ussé, a cognac he co-owns with Bacardi; Tidal, the music-streaming service; Roc Nation, both as a music label and sports agency.

See the full breakdown of Hov’s wealth below.

Armand de Brignac champagne

$310 million

Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million

$220 million

D’Ussé cognac

$100 million

Tidal streaming service

$100 million

Roc Nation

$75 million

Music catalog

$75 million

Art collection

$70 million

Real estate

$50 million

He’s topped the Hip-Hop Cash Cows list for the past few years after jockeying for the top spot with fellow moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre.

He told us in 2005 that he wasn’t a businessman but a business, man and the empire of Hov hasn’t slowed down since. Congrats to Jay!

Report: Jay-Z Is Officially Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

