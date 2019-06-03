Boy, THAT HAIR: Trump’s Sunday Service Slick-Back Do MUST Be Discussed

Trump is currently making headlines for his first official state visit to the U.K. According to CNBC, Trump’s itinerary includes a visit with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and a day to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day invasion.

But before any London talk or debates can commence, first we need to marinate on more pressing issues…

THIS…

What is going on with Trump’s hair pic.twitter.com/xHYrflkkuB — Brandon Wilkins (@brandonmoscato3) June 3, 2019

Before flying off to London, Trump stopped by McLean Bible Church in Virginia on Sunday and unfortunately, the occasion wasn’t celebratory. According to Business Insider, Trump made the visit to remember the 12 people killed in the mass shooting on Friday in Virginia Beach.

With such a tragic memorial, you’d think Trump wouldn’t spring any surprises on the people, considering their emotions have already been through enough.

But of course, 45 made a scene.

When he removed his hat, instead of rocking his familiar comb-over swoop, Trump went for a full slick-back do. The Internet immediately commented on his random switch in style.

“Normal-Hair Trump looks like the final boss you have to face at a used Cadillac lot,” one @luke_preston_ tweeted.

Normal-Hair Trump looks like the final boss you have to face at a used Cadillac lot pic.twitter.com/hjJqIg4o68 — Spoo (@luke_preston_) June 3, 2019

Some folks naturally compared Trump’s do to the villainous character Biff from Back to the Future 2.

We are on this stage. Trump's new hair pic.twitter.com/EZJAZ98HF3 — حبيبي (@mohahae_) June 3, 2019

Trump, who was coming from a golf game, also didn’t think to change his golf shoes or disturbingly wide pants…

So people had something to say about that too.

One @padraig5762 tweeted, “Ok whatever you think of @ realDonaldTrump this is a fashion emergency. What is up with those pants? They consumed his stomach and his feet in one go.”

Ok whatever you think of @realDonaldTrump this is a fashion emergency. What is up with those pants?they consumed his stomach and his feet in one go. pic.twitter.com/8EaOXL9t1V — Mike Nolte (@padraig5762) June 3, 2019

Professionals even had to be brought in to dissect Donnie’s look.

Dhiran Mistry, a hairstylist at New York’s David Mallet Salon, discussed Trump’s hair with The Daily Beast, saying, “He’s trying to be cool, but he will never be cool. It’s sort of like American Psycho slicked-back, and he’s definitely an American psycho.”

The Patrick Bateman vibes were strong.

Devin Toth, who works at the Upper East Side’s Salon SCK, told The Daily Beast that Trump’s slick-back might have worked if he chopped off some strands of hair.

“I think it’s stylish, but the cut should be different,” Toth said. “Taking some weight off of the length would be helpful. Some length in the back is good, but not if it’s a ducktail.”

Smh.

Sad that we have to discuss hair looks in the context of a mass shooting memorial. But some fashion emergencies just can’t wait, especially when it comes to 45.

Luckily, Trump returned to his usual hairstyle when he visited London on Monday. But like his wig that flew in the Air Force One wind, this hair moment will definitely go down in Cheeto wig history.

