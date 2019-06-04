Mobile Pantries Helping Indy Families

Community Action Relief Effort (CARE) Pantry Program announced its 2019 mobile pantry distributions schedule on Monday for the six focus areas of Indianapolis.

As part of an initiative between Gleaners Food Bank and the Public Safety Departments, the CARE program addresses the issues of hunger in the six key intersections of Indianapolis where there is higher crime, lack of educational achievement and unemployment.

Here are the summer 2019 CARE Mobile Pantry dates (weather permitting):

Mondays : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church , 4900 E. 38th St.

: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at , 4900 E. 38th St. Tuesdays : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kroger Parking Lot , 2630 W. Michigan St.

: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at , 2630 W. Michigan St. Wednesdays : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Save A Lot , 3739 E. Washington St.

: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at , 3739 E. Washington St. Thursdays : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Christ Our King Church , 2701 N. California St. (closed July 4th)

: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at , 2701 N. California St. (closed July 4th) Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at North United Methodist Church, 3808 N. Meridian St. and Fervent Prayer Church, 10512 E. 38th St. (indoor incase of rain)

Last year, the CARE Mobile Pantries served more than 16,000 households and provided over 320,000 pounds of fresh, healthy produce.

Due to the success of the program, the Care program expanded its effort to help Indianapolis police officers help family’s who may need immediate assistance. ‘CARE Bags’ allows officers to carry bags of food that will provide eight to 12 meals for a family on any given day.

story originally posted by rtv6 news

Also On Hot 96.3: