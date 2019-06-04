St Vincent: Free Health Screenings Block Party!

Over the next two weeks, St. Vincent Hospital is offering free health screenings at block parties across central Indiana.

The hospital will hold Neighborhood Block Parties at five locations in Indianapolis, Castleton, Noblesville, Plainfield and Avon starting next Monday. Adults will have a chance to receive no-cost health screenings and tour new hospital locations.

There will also be activities for children.

An Indiana Pacers player, mascot Boomer and members of the Indiana Pacemates will also be at the events, giving fans a chance to win Pacers-related giveaways.

The Neighborhood Block Parties will be held at the following St. Vincent Neighborhood Hospitals, which offer emergency and inpatient services around the clock and promise wait times of less than 10 minutes “from door to doctor”:

Monday, June 3, 5:30 p.m.- 6 :30 p.m. St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis South (8451 S. Emerson Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46237)

Wednesday, June 5, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. St. Vincent Hospital – Castleton (8602 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

Wednesday, June 5, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. St. Vincent Hospital – Noblesville (9460 E. 146th St. Noblesville, IN 46060)

Monday, June 10, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. St. Vincent Hospital – Plainfield (2412 E. Main St. Plainfield, IN 46168)

Monday, June 10, 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. St. Vincent Hospital – Avon (9613 E. US 36 Avon, IN 46123)

originally reported by WTHR 13 News

