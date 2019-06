It’s no secret that Teyana Taylor has the body of a Goddess! Yes, she’s naturally fit, but also puts in major work with dancing and working out. Most people want the formula, but aren’t too hype to do the work!

Above, you can see producer DJ Mustard getting his butt whooped by Teyana during a workout class, and he is OVER IT! “Forget the six pack!” Too funny!

IG: @danidonair #YouMyGirlDaniD

Also On Hot 96.3: