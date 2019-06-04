One massive deal with French luxury behemoths LVMH has put Rihanna in rarified company. Forbes has crowned her the world’s wealthiest female musician at $600 million, surpassing Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

LVMH, owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault partnered with Rihanna for not only the cosmetics line of Fenty Beauty but now a luxury clothing simply called Fenty. Fenty Beauty pocketed a near $570 million in revenue in 2018 and the company is worth $3 billion. Ownership splits according to Forbes are reported 50% to LVMH and 15% to Rihanna.

The rest of the singer’s fortune comes from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line she co-owns as well as the millions she’s earned from touring and releasing music.

On Monday, the outlet reported that Jay-Z had become hip-hop’s first billionaire, meaning that the two wealthiest musicians in the world … once starred on a song together called “Umbrella”.

Rihanna's New LVMH Deal Makes Her The Richest Female Musician In The World

