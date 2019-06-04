[VIDEO] Chance The Rapper’s Tease of ‘All That’ Theme Song is Already a Hit!

Whew Chile… The nostalgia!

It’s no secret that Nickelodean is rebooting their comedy sketch show, ‘All That,’ which was a complete hit in the 90’s. Yes that news is exciting in itself, but it’s also a plus that Chance The Rapper gave us a tease of his own version of the show’s theme song, which was originally done by TLC back in the day!

Listen, literally! Chance killed it which is no surprise, and he also included cameos from some faces you might recognize in his IG video above. Enjoy!

‘All That’ is set to premiere June 15th!

IG: @danidonair #YouMyGirlDaniD

