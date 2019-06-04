Hear Beyonce as Nala in New Lion King Trailer [Video]

A new 30 second trailer for Disney’s brand new Lion King movie is here! In it, we hear Beyonce as Nala for the first time.

Titled “Come Home,” the trailer highlights Simba’s path toward becoming the leader of the pack after Mufasa’s tragic death.

Check out the trailer in full below. Lion King hits theaters next month on July 19th.

