Most Dope: A Mac Miller Documentary Is in the Works

Mac Miller passed away in September of 2018, and the hip-hop world continues to uphold his legacy as an artist who never feared to try something new and strayed from his high school raps to eventually become one of rap’s cemented stars.

To honor the late Pittsburgh rapper, filmmaker C.J. Wallis announced that he’ll be producing a documentary in the near future.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he wrote on Twitter Monday (June 3).

He then encouraged everyone who interacted with the tweet and let him know who he should keep in mind when doing interviews that’d be featured in the documentary. According to Deadline ,Wallis isn’t new to capturing the legacy of rappers, as he currently serves as the Creative Director of JetLife Records, which was founded by Louisiana’s own Curren$y. Outside of the label head, Wallis has also worked with the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign.

Wallis’ production company, Margrette Bird Pictures — a film company he founded with Mallory Kennedy — will also have The Fiddling Horse on deck this fall and their Price is Right documentary Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much on Netflix right now to get familiar with the duo’s work.

Since Miller’s untimely passing, fans and contemporaries have honored his catalog at memorials, renamed Blue Slide Park after him, and even donated to the newly-established Mac Miller Circles Fund. The fund aims to support youth arts and community-building programs in his memory and has raised over $700,000 since its inception to make sure Mac’s name lives on forever— as will the forthcoming documentary.

