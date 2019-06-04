Tyler, The Creator Announces Tour With Blood Orange + More As Guests

Fresh off of making history on the Billboard charts, Tyler, The Creator announces the IGOR Tour to support his fifth studio album. Joining him will be GoldLink for all dates while Jaden Smith and Blood Orange will be on select dates respectively.

IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019

IGOR released on May 17 and awarded Tyler his first No. 1 album on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Tyler would also make hip-hop history by being the first rapper to receive a No. 1 album without co-production or outside production credits, as he produced and arranged the album in its entirety. The album, however, would receive contributions from Kanye West, Solange Knowles, Charlie Murphy, and Playboi Carti.

The tour will have 34 dates that will kick off at the Bumbershoot Music Festival in Seattle on Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 1). The shows will span across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom — the latter in where he is no longer banned from performing. The tour will wrap up in Houston on October 26 from the NRG Arena.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday with additional information on golfwang.com.

Here are the Tour Dates with the guest specified:

8/30 – 9/1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory <*

9/4 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC <*

9/6 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena <*

9/7 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre <*

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena <*

9/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell <*

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden <*

9/16 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/17 – London, UK @ O2 Bixton

9/18 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion <*

9/22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor <*

9/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors <*

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann <*

9/27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena <*

9/28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center <*

9/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena <*

10/1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center <+

10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena <+

10/4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena <+

10/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena <+

10/7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre <+

10/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair <+

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium <+

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena <+

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum <+

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum <+

10/17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center <+

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena <+

10/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena <+

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center <+

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie <+

10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena <+

(< = GoldLink, * = Jaden Smith, + = Blood Orange)

