3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Since ending her engagement with rapper Future back in 2014, Ciara has become the poster woman for fairy tale endings. She showed us how to move on from a toxic relationship and reminded us that sometimes the greatest love can come after the most devastating heartbreak.

After splitting with the Atlanta rapper, Ciara went on to build a beautiful relationship and family with NFL superstar, Russell Wilson, and together the two have become #RelationshipGoals right in front of our very eyes (and social media timelines).

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the Smith-Pinkett ladies sat down with the queen of “leveling Up” herself to discuss transforming her “not so pleasant experiences” she went through that all led up to the pure bliss she’s in today. She revealed everything from her feelings of pain after ending her first engagement to the moment she realized that calmness meant that her now husband was the one. She even shared the highly anticipated “Ciara Prayer” that she prayed to bring a man like Russell into her life.

Ciara’s positivity is admirable and after watching her open up to RTT ladies, we can’t help but to love her journey from emotional scars to “Beauty Marks” even more. So many gems were dropped during the ladies’ 25-minute chat at the red table, but here are a few key takeaways that we absolutely we love.

Learn from All Your Mistakes and Experiences

Although she never mentioned Future by name, Ciara opened up about the most painful aspect of her split from the rapper citing a combination of the breakup itself, the idea of being a single parent, the pressure from the public and the fact that none of it was an ideal situation for her or her son as the reasons why her break up was so hard. It was only after she began to learn from her experience that she was able to move forward and attain the happiness she desired. Her revelation that “time does not stop” and her fear of “wasting time” is what helped her start the healing process as she realized that it would be worse to stay in an unhealthy situation that wasn’t going to get any better. “Knowing what you don’t want is really important, because it creates clarity”, Ciara mentioned. From this experience, she was able to start making different decisions and learn the type of love she wanted for her and her son.

Loving Yourself Is Huge

Ciara recalled that the moment she realized it was time to end her relationship [with Future] and stand on her own was the same moment she made a commitment to love herself first. “I remember one time I was working out on the elliptical machine and I was just not sure about do I stay or what direction do I go? What’s the right thing to do? It’s easy to do this, but is the easy thing the right thing?” Ciara said. She explained how taking their son, Future, on vacation helped her gain confidence in herself to walk away from that situation. It was then that she committed to loving herself first because once she truly learned to love herself she was able to be loved the way she deserved and most importantly, she was able to give love the right way.

“The Prayer”

During the fishbowl question segment of the show, a fan got right to the point and asked Ciara, “what was the specific prayer you prayed to get Russell? Hook a sister up!” While blushing, Ciara revealed what she prayed for during that time, stating, “when you pray for things you should be very specific and very clear about what you want, to the point that you can taste it”. She continued, “you can feel it through your bones and body. It’s a very spiritual thing because you’re getting lost by praying and speaking and declaring what you want in your life”. Ciara went on to explain that she prayed that she would learn from the wisdom she gained, for discernment, for a God-fearing man and for someone that loved kids. As Jada interjected, she mentioned that a man shouldn’t be a good man for you, but rather he should be a better man for himself, first. Listen and take notes, ladies!

The latest episode of “Red Table Talk” featuring Ciara is available on Facebook Watch now.

3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com