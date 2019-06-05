Pro-Hitler Candace Owens’ Hateful Attack On The Central Park 5 Is Sunken Demon’s Latest Cry For Help

If defending white supremacy was a club, Candace Owens would not only be a member, she’d also be the president. What others rightfully recognize as racism, Owens sees as an opportunity to pander to conservatives who are writing her bigger checks than she got running an anti-Trump website only a few years ago.

Now, the same person who not so long ago defended Adolf Hitler has offered up some more unsolicited and bizarre comments. This time they were about “blacks” in reference to “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay‘s brilliant new miniseries about the Central Park 5 that premiered on Netflix over the weekend.

MORE: New Zealand Mosque Terrorist Reportedly Was Listening to Civil War Music

“How foolish do you have to be to believe that the Central Park 5 case is suddenly being unearthed and glamorized because people care about justice?” the 30-year-old Connecticut native tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “WAKE UP, BLACK AMERICA! Millions of dollars are being spent to emotionally manipulate us ahead of an election cycle— AGAIN.”

How foolish do you have to be to believe that the Central Park 5 case is suddenly being unearthed and glamorized because people care about justice? WAKE UP, BLACK AMERICA! Millions of dollars are being spent to emotionally manipulate us ahead of an election cycle— AGAIN. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2019

She also added, “This is exactly the problem. The media relies on black emotion. Few people read the details of the case. Now, blacks are once again being emotionally manipulated by Leftists… The Central Park 5 were NOT innocent.”

This is exactly the problem. The media relies on black emotion. Few people read the details of the case. Now, blacks are once again being emotionally manipulated by Leftists. I agree with you wholeheartedly, Brandon. The Central Park 5 were NOT innocent. Periscope coming soon. https://t.co/sISbgb3K7e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2019

Owens is clearly crying for help. How else can you explain making a sweeping opinion on five men who were exonerated by the New York Supreme Court?

The pro-Hitler commentator who inspired the New Zealand terrorist could be suffering from some deep psychological issues. Her craving for fame has exposed her fraudulence.

Remember when she tried to own the term Blexit, her word for encouraging Black folks to leave the Democratic party? It turned out that was actually a slogan stolen from the Bank Black movement.

Owens also once said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

She is the same person who said Hitler just wanted to “make Germany great.”

She also blamed the horrifying mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

Owens truly hates herself. If you have prayers to spare, pray for this sunken place demon.

Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” is a critically acclaimed and cultural hit with or without Owens’ input.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Pro-Hitler Candace Owens’ Hateful Attack On The Central Park 5 Is Sunken Demon’s Latest Cry For Help was originally published on newsone.com