OMG! It Looks Like Chris Brown and Drake are Collaborating on Something HOT for The Summer! [PHOTO]

First of all, they’re both fine… and second of all they’re fine! haha

But seriously, Drake and Chris Brown are a major force when making music by themselves, but a collaboration from the two? That would be amazing and have our summers lit.

It looks like Chris Brown is hinting that something is cooking up between him and Drake. We’re here for it and can’t wait to be the first to play the song on Hot 96.3!

Come through Champagne Papi and C Breezy!

IG: @danidonair #YouMyGirlDaniD

Also On Hot 96.3: