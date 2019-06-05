HNDRXX Season: Future to Release ‘Save Me’ on Friday

Future Hive; it is time to get in formation as “The WIZRD” will be dropping new music in two days.

After a couple of weeks of teasing something on the horizon, Future posted on Instagram Wednesday about a new project entitled Save Me. In the post, the Atlanta artist revealed artwork as well as the release date for the upcoming project (June 7). It was officially confirmed as an album via Complex, marking his second release since January’s The Wizrd. It is not uncommon that the DS2 artists would release full-lengths months between each other, as he did during his 2015 run and releasing FUTURE and HNDRXX within a week of each other in 2017.

“Title: SAVE ME. Artist: Future Hendrix. Date of Release: June 7777777,” Future wrote in the IG caption.

Future has been hinting at new music since scrubbing his social media at the end of May, a tell-tale sign of new Future on the way. He also posted snippets of songs in the days leading to this post, sparking speculation that the “Crushed Up” rapper was kicking off the summer with some more heart-wrenching tunes.

